Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo MT trim launched in India

Hyundai India has launched a new Executive Turbo MT variant in its Venue line-up at a price tag of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). This has become the most affordable turbo-spec Venue and it sits below the next-in-line Turbo MT S(O) variant, missing out on a few features.

On the design front, the Venue Executive looks almost identical to the S(O) variant. It sports a dark chrome front radiator grille, shark fin antenna, roof rails, and an exclusive ‘Executive’ badge on the tailgate. It rides on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

In terms of features, it gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, digital instrument cluster with coloured TFT MID, cruise control, rear wiper with washer, steering mounted control, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, and manual AC with rear vents.

Under the skin, the Venue Executive Turbo MT is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that pushes out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has always made India ‘Live the SUV Life’. As we move forward on a path toward democratising SUVs, we are excited to announce the Executive Turbo variant of the Hyundai Venue. This variant is poised to offer an optimum combination of thrilling performance and enhanced convenience features for the value-conscious new-age buyer. We are confident that the addition of the Executive variant of Hyundai Venue will further fuel India’s love for SUVs.”

Hyundai | Hyundai Venue | Venue