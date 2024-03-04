MG Hector gets two new entry-level trims

MG has launched two new variants of the Hector. Shine Pro and Select Pro. These new variants get an upgraded feature list, with prices starting at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both new variants now get a 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system, complete with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a wireless phone Charger. The new variants of the Hector feature LED headlamps and chrome outside door handles.

Inside, it is an all-black theme with leather-wrapped steering, along with a brushed metal finish. On the comfort and convenience front, the Shine Pro and Select Pro offer a Push Button Engine Start/Stop with a Smart Key. The new variants also offer the first-in-segment digital Bluetooth key and for the Select Pro offers 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the Shine Pro features 17-inch silver alloy wheels.

“Since its launch in 2019, the MG Hector has made a bold statement with its commanding presence and has redefined the SUV landscape with a multitude of tech features and superior driving comfort with ADAS Level 2 and Connected features,' said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

MG | MG Hector | Hector