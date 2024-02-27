BYD Seal official bookings open

BYD India has opened the official bookings for its upcoming EV, Seal. Slated to be launched on 5 March, the Seal will join the existing lineup that comprises e6 and Atto 3.

While there is no official announcement made by BYD yet, it is speculated that the Seal will be offered as a CBU model in India in a single, top-spec variant. It is likely to house an 82.5kWh battery pack that feeds the single rear-axle mounted electric motor to develop 230bhp and 360Nm of peak torque. The Seal has a WLTP cycle of 570km and a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 5.9 seconds.

The BYD Seal is a four-door electric sedan that gets a fixed glass roof, LED headlamps, bumper-mounted DRLs, flush-fitting door handles, and full-width connected LED tail lamps. Inside, the Seal is equipped with a large 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, a full digital 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, climate control, and elements that the brand says are inspired by the ‘Ocean’.

Although the Seal is an electric sedan, we expect it to have an estimated price tag of Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom) which will make it a rival to electric SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW iX1, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

