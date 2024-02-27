Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched in India at Rs. 15.40 lakh

Mahindra has launched a new Earth Edition of the Thar SUV with a starting price of Rs. 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes, the special edition boasts a new exterior colour with a fresh interior theme.

Thar Earth Edition: Exterior highlights

On the outside, the Thar Earth is painted in a new Desert Fury matte shade with decals on both doors. Furthermore, the front grille, ORVMs, and the ‘Thar’ branding on the alloys get the same body colour finish and the branding has been done in matte black. It also flaunts the ‘Earth’ badging on the B-pillar.

Thar Earth Edition: Interior highlights

Inside, the Earth Edition gets a beige and black theme whereas the steering wheel and aircon vents get a contrasting beige shade. The VIN plate on the dashboard carries a similar theme while the headrests are accentuated with a dune pattern.

The ex-showroom prices of the Thar Earth Edition are as follows:

Engine Type Petrol Diesel Transmission Manual Automatic Manual Automatic Thar Earth Edition (ex-showroom) 15.40 lakh 16.99 lakh 16.15 lakh 17.60 lakh

