            Tata Nexon facelift scores 5-star NCAP safety rating

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 14 February 2024,16:34 PM IST

            The latest SUV from Tata Motors, the Nexon facelift, has scored a five-star global NCAP safety rating. This Maruti Brezza-rival has achieved the second-highest global NCAP score after the Harrier and the Safari for adult and child occupant safety tests. Remarkably, the first generation of the Nexon was the maiden Indian car to score a five-star rating in the GNCAP crash test back in 2018.

            Tata Nexon Right Side View

            The Nexon scored 32.33 points out of 34 in adult occupant tests and 44.52 points out of 49 in child occupant protection tests. The test model was equipped with frontal airbags, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, side head curtain bag, seatbelt reminder, and an electronic stability control.

            Apart from this, the Nexon packs some additional safety features like an emergency assistance button, 360-degree camera, hill hold control, rear parking camera with sensors, ABS with EBD, blind view monitoring, front parking sensor, TPMS, and all four disc brakes.

            Tata Nexon Front View

            Commenting on this milestone, Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, 'Safety is ingrained in our DNA, and we are proud to earn the prestigious five-star rating from Global NCAP for the new Nexon as per the enhanced 2022 protocol. It was the first car in India to receive a five-star rating from GNCAP in 2018 and it upholds this legacy, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. With this feat, all our new SUVs have now received the GNCAP five-star rating certifications and have raised the bar for safer SUVs in India. We are dedicated to delivering vehicles that not only surpass expectations but also prioritize the safety of every passenger on the road.'

