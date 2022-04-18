Audi A8L teaser out ahead of India launch

Ahead of an expected arrival in India, Audi has released a teaser for a facelift of its A8L luxury sedan. This is a mid-life update for Audi’s fourth-generation flagship fighter and sees it get an updated exterior styling and feature list.

On the outside, the updated A8L gets a new design for the grille, revised LED headlamps and revised graphics for the tail lamps. The layout of the cabin remains unchanged but now with a new virtual cockpit, steering wheel and MIB infotainment system.

The India-spec car is expected to continue with the 3.0-litre V6 that produces 335bhp/500Nm and mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic. It also gets Audi’s Quattro AWD system as a part of the package.

The Audi A8L is a rival for the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and the Maserati Quattroporte. It is expected to be priced in the region of Rs 1.80 to Rs 1.85 crore.

Audi A8 L ₹ 1.58 Crore Onwards

