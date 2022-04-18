  • location
      New Maruti Suzuki XL6 India launch on 21 April

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 18 April 2022,15:27 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the updated XL6 under its sub-brand Nexa in India on Thursday, 21 April, 2022. The MPV will be powered by a revamped hybrid petrol engine. In fact, the brand will also offer a new automatic gearbox with the XL6. That said, Maruti Suzuki has already opened bookings for the new XL6 at Rs 11,000.

      The upcoming XL6 is expected to get a handful of subtle cosmetic updates over the outgoing model in terms of exterior. It might also get new alloy wheels. On the inside, the biggest change will come in the form of new paddle shifters. Further, the brand could offer a new SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment touchscreen as well.

      Like the 2022 Ertiga, the XL6 is expected to come with four/six airbags, hill hold assist, an electronic stability program, cruise control, and automatic headlamps. Additionally, the XL6 will get a 360-degree camera setup and an array of connected car features.

      The new XL6 will be powered by a new-gen 1.5-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol hybrid engine mated to either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. This motor makes 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. Meanwhile, it will be available in six paint options across two trims – Zeta and Alpha.

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6
