2022 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition priced at Rs 1.26 crore

Land Rover has introduced the Discover Metropolitan Edition India with prices starting at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). Aimed at adding to the car’s urban appeal, this special edition sees it get a host of exterior and interior changes.

The Metropolitan Edition is based on the R-Dynamic trim level and in addition to the features of the trim level, it also gets special detailing on the grille, Discovery badge, silver lower bumper inserts, 20-inch satin dark grey wheels and black Land Rover brake callipers.

Features on this special edition, in addition to what is available on the R-Dynamic Trim, includes dual sunroof, wireless charging, air purifier and four zone climate control system. The highlight is of course Titanium mesh styling elements as part of the package.

Powering this car is either a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or a diesel and both offered with a nine-speed automatic and AWD system. Commenting on the introduction, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Land Rover Discovery is perhaps the most versatile seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The Metropolitan edition ups the value proposition for our customers with many upgrades enhanced new-age features, and options as standard inclusions.”

