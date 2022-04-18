  • location
    Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2022 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition priced at Rs 1.26 crore

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Monday 18 April 2022,21:19 PM IST

      Land Rover has introduced the Discover Metropolitan Edition India with prices starting at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). Aimed at adding to the car’s urban appeal, this special edition sees it get a host of exterior and interior changes. 

      The Metropolitan Edition is based on the R-Dynamic  trim level and in addition to the features of the trim level, it also gets special detailing on the grille, Discovery badge, silver lower bumper inserts, 20-inch satin dark grey wheels and black Land Rover brake callipers.

      Features on this special edition, in addition to what is available on the R-Dynamic Trim, includes dual sunroof, wireless charging, air purifier and four zone climate control system. The highlight is of course Titanium mesh styling elements as part of the package. 

      Powering this car is either a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or a diesel and both offered with a nine-speed automatic and AWD system. Commenting on the introduction, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Land Rover Discovery is perhaps the most versatile seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The Metropolitan edition ups the value proposition for our customers with many upgrades enhanced new-age features, and options as standard inclusions.”

      Land Rover Discovery
      Land Rover Discovery ₹ 88.06 Lakh Onwards
      All Land Rover CarsUpcoming Land Rover Cars
      Land Rover | Land Rover Discovery | Discovery

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India at Rs 21.95 lakh

      2022 Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India at Rs 21.95 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/18/2022 21:42:08

      The Jeep Compass is available in a wide range of trims, including the top-of-the-line Compass Trailhawk.

      2022 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition priced at Rs 1.26 crore

      2022 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition priced at Rs 1.26 crore

      By Desirazu Venkat04/18/2022 21:19:20

      It's a special edition aimed at the Urban buyer

      Audi A8L teaser out ahead of India launch

      Audi A8L teaser out ahead of India launch

      By Desirazu Venkat04/18/2022 19:10:40

      It's a mid-life update for Audi's flagship sedan

      New Maruti Suzuki XL6 India launch on 21 April

      New Maruti Suzuki XL6 India launch on 21 April

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/18/2022 15:27:21

      The 2022 XL6 will get a new six-speed automatic gearbox and a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system.

      2022 BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched in India at Rs 71.90 lakh

      2022 BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched in India at Rs 71.90 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/18/2022 13:50:31

      The BMW X4 Sliver Shadow is available in two variants.

      New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be launched in India on 10 May

      New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be launched in India on 10 May

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/15/2022 20:31:44

      The new C-Class will be available in three variants.

      Tata Motors expands service network with 160 new workshops

      Tata Motors expands service network with 160 new workshops

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/15/2022 14:18:09

      Tata now has 705 service touchpoints across India.

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

      ₹ 8.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.42 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.27 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

      Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

      ₹ 5.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

      ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      BMW i4

      BMW i4

      ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Honda City eHEV

      Honda City eHEV

      ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

      Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

      ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Kia EV6

      Kia EV6

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Jeep Meridian

      Jeep Meridian

      ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

      Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

      ₹ 8.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 10.19 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Sonet

      Kia Sonet

      ₹ 7.15 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 33.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      ₹ 2.50 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars