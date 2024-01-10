Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic variants to be launched this month

Citroen India has commenced the pre-bookings for the automatic variants of the C3 Aircross. To be launched in the coming weeks, the SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The booking amount at the dealership level is fixed at Rs. 25,000.

As per our sources, the C3 Aircross Automatic will be offered in Plus and Max variants and the turbo petrol engine will be mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The output is likely to remain unchanged at 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque.

We expect the automatic gearboxes to be introduced for both five and seven-seat versions. Besides this, the C3 Aircross is equipped with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

