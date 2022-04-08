2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to be offered in four variants and five colours

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be launched in India on April 15 and ahead of its arrival, it has been revealed that this new Ertiga will be offered in four variants, five colours with one petrol engine and a new six-speed automatic gearbox.

The variant trims are the same as before and comprise VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus of which CNG power will be offered in the VXi trim as well as the top-spec ZXi trim level. Colour options include Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Arctic White, Prime Oxford Blue, Silky Silver, and Auburn Red.

The biggest update for the Ertiga is a new 1.5-litre dual VVT petrol engine and with it will be offered for the first time a six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. This gearbox will be offered in the VXi, ZXi and ZXi plus trim levels. The engine is expected to find its way into the Vitara Brezza, XL6, Ciaz and possibly the next generation India-spec S-Cross. The Maruti Ertiga is a rival for the likes of the Kia Carens and entry-level versions of the Mahindra Marrazzo.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ₹ 8.11 Lakh Onwards

