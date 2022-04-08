2022 Kia Sonet launched in India at Rs 7.15 lakh

The 2022 Kia Sonet has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.15 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated model is available in multiple variant options such as – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and the GTX+. The 2022 Kia Sonet is offered in 21 trims. The updated model gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Moreover, the higher variants now share most of the features with the lower variants.

The new Kia Sonet logo is now standard across all variants. Additionally, the HTX+ and the GTX+ variants feature the new Kia Connect logo. The HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and the GTX+ variants can be had in the new Imperial Blue colour option, while the new Sparking Silver colour option is available in all variant options.

In terms of new feature additions in the lower variants, Kia India now offers side airbags and a Highline tyre pressure monitoring system as standard across variants. The HTX+ and GTX+ variants now get curtain airbags. Furthermore, safety features like ESC, VSM, BA, and HAC are offered in the HTK+iMT, HTX, HTX+, and the GTX+ variants.

As for the interior, the new model semi leatherette seats with white stitching in the HTE, HTK, and HTK+ variants. The rear seatback folding knob is now standard across all variants. Additionally, Kia India now offers a 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster in three variants – HTX, HTX+, and GTX+.

The ex-showroom, all India prices for the 2022 Kia Sonet are as follows –

Smartstream Petrol 1.2-litre

HTE 5MT – Rs 7.15 lakh

HTK 5MT – Rs 8.15 lakh

HTK+ 5MT – Rs 9.05 lakh

1.0-litre Turbo GDI

HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 9.99 lakh

HTX 6iMT – Rs 10.79 lakh

HTX AE 6iMT – Rs 11.19 lakh

HTX 7DCT – Rs 11.39 lakh

HTX AE 7DCT – Rs 11.79 lakh

HTX+ 6iMT – Rs 12.09 lakh

GTX+ 6iMT – Rs 12.45 lakh

GTX+ 7DCT – Rs 13.09 lakh

Diesel 1.5-litre CRDi WGT

HTE 6MT – Rs 8.89 lakh

HTK 6MT – Rs 9.69 lakh

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 10.35 lakh

HTX 6MT – Rs 11.19 lakh

HTX AE 6MT – Rs 11.59 lakh

HTX+ 6MT – Rs 12.49 lakh

GTX+ 6MT – Rs 12.85 lakh

Diesel 1.5-litre

HTX 6AT – Rs 11.99 lakh

CRDi VGT

HTX AE 6AT – Rs 12.39 lakh

GTX+ 6AT – Rs 13.69 lakh

