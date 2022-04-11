  • location
      Maruti Suzuki XL6 Bookings open; to be offered in four variants

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Monday 11 April 2022,18:09 PM IST

      Hot on the heels of the Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki has teased the new XL6 and will launch the car in India on 21 April. Bookings for the six-seat MPV (at Rs 11,000) have opened from today and it will be available in four variants across six colour options. Also new to the XL6 will be the 1.5-litre dual VVT engine and this time a six-speed automatic and paddle shifters. 

      The trim levels are Zeta and Alpha in AT and MT guise respectively while the colour options include Nexa Blue, Brave Khaki, Opulent red, Grandeur grey, splendid silver and arctic white. The petrol engine in question is the same one that will find its way into the Ertiga whose bookings have already opened and will be launched in India on 15 April. This will be the most comprehensive update for the XL6 since it was launched and should see it get a feature list to match the likes of the Kia Carens

                   

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 Lakh Estimated Price
      By Desirazu Venkat04/11/2022 18:09:23

      The car will be launched in India on 21 April

