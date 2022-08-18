2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India at 3.99 lakh

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in India at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in seven variants, six colour options and with one petrol engine on offer. Bookings for the car opened on August 10 with the amount set at Rs 11,000.

Exterior design elements include the new single-piece grille. At the same time, in the profile, you can see the familiar Maruti hatchback shape but with sharper lines and a slightly rearward sloping roof line. The rear gets the familiar dual pod tail lamps and Maruti Suzuki badge on the right side. You get two new styling packs, Impacto and Glinto. Inside, the cabin gets a black and beige colour scheme with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, AC and centre-mounted buttons for the power windows. All versions get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder and rear parking sensors.

Powering the Alto K10 is Maruti’s 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 66bhp/89Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. The company stated a mileage of 24.90kmpl. The Alto K10 now moves to Maruti’s Heartec platform that underpins everything from the Celerio to the upcoming Grand Vitara.

The Alto K10 is a rival for the Renault Kwid 1.0-litre but also cars like the Maruti Celerio and the Tata Tiago.

Prices for new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (ex-showroom)

MT

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 STD- Rs 3.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXi- Rs 4.82 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi- Rs 4.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi+- Rs 5.33 lakh

AMT

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi AMT- Rs 5.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi+ AMT- Rs 5.83 lakh

