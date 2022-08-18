  • location
            2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India at 3.99 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 18 August 2022,13:01 PM IST

            The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in India at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in seven variants, six colour options and with one petrol engine on offer. Bookings for the car opened on August 10 with the amount set at Rs 11,000. 

            Exterior design elements include the new single-piece grille. At the same time, in the profile, you can see the familiar Maruti hatchback shape but with sharper lines and a slightly rearward sloping roof line. The rear gets the familiar dual pod tail lamps and Maruti Suzuki badge on the right side. You get two new styling packs, Impacto and Glinto. Inside, the cabin gets a black and beige colour scheme with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, AC and centre-mounted buttons for the power windows. All versions get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder and rear parking sensors. 

            Powering the Alto K10 is Maruti’s 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 66bhp/89Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. The company stated a mileage of 24.90kmpl. The Alto K10 now moves to Maruti’s Heartec platform that underpins everything from the Celerio to the upcoming Grand Vitara

            The Alto K10 is a rival for the Renault Kwid 1.0-litre but also cars like the Maruti Celerio and the Tata Tiago

            Prices for new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (ex-showroom)

            MT

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 STD- Rs 3.99 lakh 

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXi- Rs 4.82 lakh 

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi- Rs 4.99 lakh 

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi+- Rs 5.33 lakh 

            AMT

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi AMT- Rs 5.49 lakh 

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi+ AMT- Rs 5.83 lakh 

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
            Maruti Suzuki | New Alto K10 | Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            By Desirazu Venkat08/18/2022 13:01:58

            It is availble in six variants, six colours and one petrol engine

            Mahindra eXUV400 to be launched in India in the first week of September

            Mahindra eXUV400 to be launched in India in the first week of September

            By Desirazu Venkat08/17/2022 20:43:52

            showcased as the eXUV300 at the 2020 Auto Expo

            New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch tomorrow

            New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/17/2022 16:56:22

            The new Alto K10 is likely to borrow the S-Presso's K10C powertrain.

            Mahindra unveils two EV sub-brands and five EVs

            Mahindra unveils two EV sub-brands and five EVs

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/16/2022 22:27:14

            Mahindra will launch its first EV under the new sub-brand in December 2024.

            Ola gives first preview of new electric car; Launch in 2024

            Ola gives first preview of new electric car; Launch in 2024

            By Desirazu Venkat08/15/2022 16:07:36

            Will be made in India

            Mahindra Scorpio Classic unveiled; India launch on 20 August

            Mahindra Scorpio Classic unveiled; India launch on 20 August

            By Desirazu Venkat08/14/2022 15:27:27

            Will be offered in two variants and six colours

            Kia Seltos achieves the 3 lakh unit sales milestone

            Kia Seltos achieves the 3 lakh unit sales milestone

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/13/2022 18:12:42

            Kia has exported 1,03,033 units of the SUV to over 91 countries around the world.

            All Popular Cars