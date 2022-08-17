  • location
            Mahindra eXUV400 to be launched in India in the first week of September

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Wednesday 17 August 2022,20:43 PM IST

            The Mahindra eXUV400 will be launched in India in the first week of September.  This Mahindra’s first EV for India and is the production version of the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. 

            The concept car that was shown is 4.2-meters long and with same interior and features as the ICE powered XUV300 but with a digital instrument cluster and of course the added length. It is expected to have a range of 300-350km and will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. Previously Mahindra had said that deliveries of the XUV400 electric vehicle will start in Q4 of F2022 indicating that it will start production of the vehicle towards the end of this calendar year.

            The eXUV400 is the first car under Mahindra’s electric vehicle plans and on the face of its look like a ICE platform adapted to fit an EV. The dedicated EVs based on their new Inglow will start arriving in the market in 2024. 

