Switch EiV 22 electric double-decker bus unveiled in India

Switch Mobility unveiled India’s first electric double-decker air-conditioned bus, the EiV 22. The company has already received an order of 200 units of this EV bus from BEST, Mumbai. A few notable features of the Switch EiV 22 include wide front and rear doors, two staircases, seating for 65 passengers, and USB charging for each passenger located below the seat.

The Switch electric double-decker is claimed to accommodate nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single-decker bus with an 18 per cent increase in the kerb weight. The model is propelled by a 231kWh battery pack with a dual gun charging system. This enables the electric double decker to have a range up to 250kms for intra-city applications.

Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Switch Mobility, said, “It’s an extremely proud moment for us as we bring back the iconic double-decker to India. Ashok Leyland was a pioneer among Indian manufacturers when it first launched the double-decker in 1967 in Mumbai and Switch is carrying forward that legacy. With our strong expertise in double deckers, both in India and UK, and with over 100 Switch electric double-deckers in service on UK roads, we are happy to not only bring back this icon to life, but also reinforces our commitment to creating this form factor for India and the globe.”

