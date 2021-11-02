2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio bookings open

Maruti Suzuki has officially commenced the bookings for the new-gen Celerio. The 2021 iteration of the Celerio can be booked for an amount of Rs 11,000 on the brand’s official website and across all Arena showrooms. The prices for the hatchback is expected to be announced on 10 November, 2021.

Based on the spy pictures leaked online, the 2021 Celerio is expected to get refreshed exterior styling in the form of a new front grille with horizontal chrome slat, swept-back headlamps, black inserts on the front bumper, multi-spoke alloy wheels with a black finish, a rear wiper, pull-up door handles, and redesigned tail lamps.

In terms of the interior, the Celerio’s cabin gets a new dashboard with a floating touchscreen infotainment system with vertically-placed aircon vents, a new steering wheel and instrument cluster, a push start/stop button, and re-positioned power window buttons on the dashboard.

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the upcoming Celerio will be powered by the next-gen K-Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with idle start/stop function. However, the power output details are not unknown and we expect them to trickle down in the days near to the launch.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Datsun GO, and its brethren, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh Estimated Price

