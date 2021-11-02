  • Type your location
      2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio bookings open

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 02 November 2021,12:28 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki has officially commenced the bookings for the new-gen Celerio. The 2021 iteration of the Celerio can be booked for an amount of Rs 11,000 on the brand’s official website and across all Arena showrooms. The prices for the hatchback is expected to be announced on 10 November, 2021. 

      Right Side View

      Based on the spy pictures leaked online, the 2021 Celerio is expected to get refreshed exterior styling in the form of a new front grille with horizontal chrome slat, swept-back headlamps, black inserts on the front bumper, multi-spoke alloy wheels with a black finish, a rear wiper, pull-up door handles, and redesigned tail lamps.

      Infotainment System

      In terms of the interior, the Celerio’s cabin gets a new dashboard with a floating touchscreen infotainment system with vertically-placed aircon vents, a new steering wheel and instrument cluster, a push start/stop button, and re-positioned power window buttons on the dashboard.

      Engine Start Button

      Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the upcoming Celerio will be powered by the next-gen K-Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with idle start/stop function. However, the power output details are not unknown and we expect them to trickle down in the days near to the launch. 

      Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

      The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Datsun GO, and its brethren, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Skoda Rapid’s decade-long production comes to a full stop in India

      Skoda Rapid’s decade-long production comes to a full stop in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/01/2021 20:03:37

      Skoda has ended the production of its Rapid in India after 10 years and it is going to launch an all-new Slavia sedan here in coming months.

      Mahindra XUV700 ‘Gold Edition’ handed over to the Javelin ace Sumit Antil

      Mahindra XUV700 ‘Gold Edition’ handed over to the Javelin ace Sumit Antil

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/01/2021 18:39:21

      Mahindra has officially begun delivering the XUV700 and it intends to hand over 14,000 units by mid-January 2022.

      2021 Skoda Slavia to make worldwide debut on 18 November

      2021 Skoda Slavia to make worldwide debut on 18 November

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/30/2021 11:07:02

      Skoda Slavia is the second car to use the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq.

      New Hyundai Creta teased; global debut at Indonesia Auto Show in November

      New Hyundai Creta teased; global debut at Indonesia Auto Show in November

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/28/2021 20:38:17

      Hyundai will showcase the new Creta in Indonesia at an Indonesian Auto Show.

      Volkswagen Taigun receives 18,000 reservations

      Volkswagen Taigun receives 18,000 reservations

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/27/2021 19:06:55

      Volkswagen is likely to stop accepting reservations for the Taigun due to big demand.

      Next-generation Maruti Celerio spied undisguised ahead of November 10 launch un-disguised

      Next-generation Maruti Celerio spied undisguised ahead of November 10 launch un-disguised

      By Desirazu Venkat10/25/2021 22:18:58

      It will be the second generation for the entry-level hatchback

