Skoda offers glimpses of the Slavia ahead of its 18 November unveil

Skoda India has released two design sketches of the Slavia ahead of its world premiere on 18 November 2021. This all-new sedan will enter the Indian market as a replacement for the discontinued Rapid. Like the Kushaq, the Slavia also uses the MQB A0 IN platform.

The sketches reveal the Slavia’s front and rear third quarter views and hint at the overall design. This newborn features the modern and familiar Skoda design, which resembles its elder siblings like the Octavia.

The front end gets LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, Skoda’s signature grille with vertical slats and fog lights. Besides, there are Skoda lettering badges and chrome window frames on both sides. Moreover, as per the sketches, the Slavia comes with LED rear lights and a thin chrome stripe on the bumper.

Under the bonnet, it will be equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol unit with 148bhp and 115bhp, respectively. Besides, they will come paired with a manual and two distinctive automatic transmissions.

Skoda Slavia ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Skoda | Skoda Slavia | Slavia