  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Skoda offers glimpses of the Slavia ahead of its 18 November unveil

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 03 November 2021,11:28 AM IST

      Skoda India has released two design sketches of the Slavia ahead of its world premiere on 18 November 2021. This all-new sedan will enter the Indian market as a replacement for the discontinued Rapid. Like the Kushaq, the Slavia also uses the MQB A0 IN platform.

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      The sketches reveal the Slavia’s front and rear third quarter views and hint at the overall design. This newborn features the modern and familiar Skoda design, which resembles its elder siblings like the Octavia.

      The front end gets LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, Skoda’s signature grille with vertical slats and fog lights. Besides, there are Skoda lettering badges and chrome window frames on both sides. Moreover, as per the sketches, the Slavia comes with LED rear lights and a thin chrome stripe on the bumper.

      Under the bonnet, it will be equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol unit with 148bhp and 115bhp, respectively. Besides, they will come paired with a manual and two distinctive automatic transmissions.

      Skoda Slavia
      Skoda Slavia ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
      Skoda | Skoda Slavia | Slavia

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Skoda offers glimpses of the Slavia ahead of its 18 November unveil

      Skoda offers glimpses of the Slavia ahead of its 18 November unveil

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/03/2021 10:36:38

      Skoda will be showcasing the all-new Slavia on 18 November 2021.

      2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio bookings open

      2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio bookings open

      By Jay Shah11/02/2021 11:31:51

      2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio bookings open

      Skoda Rapid’s decade-long production comes to a full stop in India

      Skoda Rapid’s decade-long production comes to a full stop in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/01/2021 20:03:37

      Skoda has ended the production of its Rapid in India after 10 years and it is going to launch an all-new Slavia sedan here in coming months.

      Mahindra XUV700 ‘Gold Edition’ handed over to the Javelin ace Sumit Antil

      Mahindra XUV700 ‘Gold Edition’ handed over to the Javelin ace Sumit Antil

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/01/2021 18:39:21

      Mahindra has officially begun delivering the XUV700 and it intends to hand over 14,000 units by mid-January 2022.

      2021 Skoda Slavia to make worldwide debut on 18 November

      2021 Skoda Slavia to make worldwide debut on 18 November

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/30/2021 11:07:02

      Skoda Slavia is the second car to use the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq.

      New Hyundai Creta teased; global debut at Indonesia Auto Show in November

      New Hyundai Creta teased; global debut at Indonesia Auto Show in November

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/28/2021 20:38:17

      Hyundai will showcase the new Creta in Indonesia at an Indonesian Auto Show.

      Volkswagen Taigun receives 18,000 reservations

      Volkswagen Taigun receives 18,000 reservations

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/27/2021 19:06:55

      Volkswagen is likely to stop accepting reservations for the Taigun due to big demand.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi Q5 Facelift

      Audi Q5 Facelift

      ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Volvo XC90 Facelift

      Volvo XC90 Facelift

      ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi New Q3

      Audi New Q3

      ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Volvo S90

      Volvo S90

      ₹ 61.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volvo XC60

      Volvo XC60

      ₹ 61.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 9.78 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars