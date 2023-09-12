Volkswagen Virtus gets new Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour

Volkswagen India has updated the exterior colour options of the Virtus sedan with a new matte paint scheme. The mid-size car now gets a new Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour with the GT Plus variants. This exclusive colour was previously available only with the Taigun SUV.

The GT Plus trim is offered with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

In terms of features, the Virtus in the GT Plus guise comes loaded with a touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof.

Currently, the Virtus GT Plus variants start at a price of Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the new matte colour option is likely to command a premium of up to Rs. 20,000 over the standard version.

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.48 Lakh Onwards

Volkswagen | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus | Virtus GT Plus 1.5 MT