Maruti eVX to be sold through Nexa chain

Maruti’s first foray into the electric sphere with the eVX will happen in 2025 and this Hyundai Creta sized and rivaling crossover will officially be sold via the automaker’s premium Nexa chain of stores. It will be built on a dedicated EV platform and be produced at Maruti’s recently acquired Gujarat plant.

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the eVX measures in at 4.3-metres and is expected to have a wheelbase of around 2.6-metres. The automaker also revealed that it would come with a battery pack of 60kWh with an expected range of around 550km. Noticeable design elements on the car include the shape of the face, design of the wheels as well as the overall stance of the vehicle.

When the eVX is launched in 2025 it will take on EVs from Nissan, Hyundai, Honda and is also expected to spawn a Toyota badged model.

Maruti Suzuki eVX ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated Price

