            Limited edition Audi Q8 launched in India at Rs. 1.18 crore

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Monday 11 September 2023,14:29 PM IST

            Audi India, to celebrate the festive season, has launched a special edition of its flagship SUV, the Q8 at a price tag of Rs. 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). The new edition is available in three colour options – Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Daytona Grey, with only limited units on sale. 

            The all-new Q8 special edition gets an enhanced exterior with an S-line package along with black styling elements. Apart from this, the SUV gets an octagonal patterned front grille, revised air intakes, black roof rails, panoramic sunroof, frameless doors, matrix LED headlamps with dynamic indicators, and 21-inch five-spoke Graphite Grey alloy wheels.

            In terms of features, the limited edition of Q8 comes loaded with a dual-screen infotainment setup with haptic feedback, all-digital driver’s display, wireless charger, four-zone climate control, Bang and Olufsen-sourced music system, and ambient lighting. The safety equipment includes Audi Pre-Sense, eight airbags, park assist, rearview camera, and ESP.

            Mechanically, the Q8 limited edition is powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol motor aided by a 48V mild hybrid tech. This motor is mated to an eight-speed tiptronic transmission unit with a Quattro AWD setup. In this state of tune, the SUV is capable of generating 335bhp and 500Nm of torque with a zero to 100kmph acceleration time of 5.9 seconds.

