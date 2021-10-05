Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition launched in India at Rs 11.94 lakh and 13.94 lakh

Hot on the heels of the Volkswagen Taigun D-SUV, Volkswagen has launched the Polo and Vento Matt Editions and has priced them at Rs 11.94 lakh and Rs 13.94 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. They are based on the top-of-the-line GT variant for the Polo and the Highline AT/Highline Plus AT variants of the Vento sedan.

The Matt in the name comes from the carbon steel grey matt finish on the exterior of both the cars including the roof, fuel flap, front and rear bumper. In contrast, the ORVMs and door handles get a black glossy finish. The Matte edition Polo and Vento will be available across all the Volkswagen dealerships starting from today and can be purchased at any nearby VW dealership or via the automaker’s online retail platform. In both cases, the cars are only offered with VW’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 108bhp/175Nm and will be offered with the six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Polo and Vento are our class-leading products and they have been setting new benchmarks in their respective categories since their introduction. Today, I am delighted to launch the limited Matt edition models of both the carlines for our discerning customers, who want to stand out from the crowd. We are confident our customers will thoroughly enjoy driving these cars with an understated elegance, which offer superior quality, German engineering and TSI powered fun-to-drive experience.”

Volkswagen Polo ₹ 6.31 Lakh Onwards

Volkswagen | Polo | Volkswagen Polo | Volkswagen Vento | Vento