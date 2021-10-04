2021 Skoda Rapid ‘Matte Edition’ launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

At long last, Skoda has launched the Rapid ‘Matte Edition’ in the country with its prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This sportier version of the sedan features a Carbon Steel Matt paint job with a Tellur Grey interior. Meanwhile, the ‘Matte Edition’ Rapid will be powered by the same 1.0-litre turbo engine paired to either manual or automatic transmission.

The Rapid Matte Edition comes with a darker carbon steel matt colour with gloss black inserts on the outside panel. To start with, the grille, door handles, boot lip spoiler, alloy wheels, rear diffuser and even the side-view mirror caps are all painted in gloss black. Apart from that, the sedan retains its overall design as the standard Rapid. Meanwhile, to learn more about the sedan, please do read our first-drive review of the Skoda Rapid here.

On the inside, Skoda has made the interior of the car sportier with the darker tellur grey interior. Moreover, the cabin gets artificial leather upholstered seats with Alcantara inserts. There is also a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment with a rear-view camera, USB operated air purifier and steel scuff plates with Rapid lettering.

This sportier Rapid Matte Edition is equipped with a 999cc in-line three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 107bhp and 175Nm of torque. The engine can be opted with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Skoda Rapid ₹ N/A Onwards

Skoda | Skoda Rapid | Rapid