Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in two new range-topper variants

Two days before the official booking commencement date, Mahindra has introduced two new variants of the brand-new XUV700. They are called the AX7 Luxury (diesel, manual) and AX7 Luxury (diesel, automatic with AWD) and are priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 22.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The carmaker is said to have added these new trims to meet customers' demands.

The said prices are introductory and can only be availed for the first 25,000 bookings commencing from 07 October 2021. Amongst the existing variants, customers can now also choose from either the AX7 Luxury diesel manual or the AX7 Luxury diesel automatic. In fact, the automatic one will also get an all-wheel-drive system as standard. Both trims will feature a seven-seat configuration. To learn more about the XUV700, please do read its first drive review here.

Apart from that, Mahindra has provided an optional ‘luxury pack’ to the new variants that includes a Sony surround sound system, 360-degree camera, flush door handles, blind-spot monitoring, driver knee airbag, electronic parking brake, passive keyless entry, continuous digital video recording and a wireless charger.

The range-topping models will be powered by a 2.2-litre in-line four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 182bhp and 420Nm of torque while its automatic counterpart can generate 450Nm of torque with the same brake horsepower.

Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700