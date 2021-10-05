  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in two new range-topper variants

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 05 October 2021,20:58 PM IST

      Two days before the official booking commencement date, Mahindra has introduced two new variants of the brand-new XUV700. They are called the AX7 Luxury (diesel, manual) and AX7 Luxury (diesel, automatic with AWD) and are priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 22.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The carmaker is said to have added these new trims to meet customers' demands.

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      The said prices are introductory and can only be availed for the first 25,000 bookings commencing from 07 October 2021. Amongst the existing variants, customers can now also choose from either the AX7 Luxury diesel manual or the AX7 Luxury diesel automatic. In fact, the automatic one will also get an all-wheel-drive system as standard. Both trims will feature a seven-seat configuration. To learn more about the XUV700, please do read its first drive review here.

      Apart from that, Mahindra has provided an optional ‘luxury pack’ to the new variants that includes a Sony surround sound system, 360-degree camera, flush door handles, blind-spot monitoring, driver knee airbag, electronic parking brake, passive keyless entry, continuous digital video recording and a wireless charger.

      Dashboard

      The range-topping models will be powered by a 2.2-litre in-line four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 182bhp and 420Nm of torque while its automatic counterpart can generate 450Nm of torque with the same brake horsepower.

      Mahindra XUV700
      Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
      Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in two new range-topper variants

      Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in two new range-topper variants

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/05/2021 20:54:42

      The AX7 Luxury is the new variant in the XUV700 line-up. It will be offered in diesel manual and automatic powertrains with additional features.

      Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition launched in India at Rs 11.94 lakh and 13.94 lakh

      Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition launched in India at Rs 11.94 lakh and 13.94 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat10/05/2021 16:36:55

      The Matt in the name comes from the carbon steel grey matt finish on the exterior of both the cars

      2021 Skoda Rapid ‘Matte Edition’ launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

      2021 Skoda Rapid ‘Matte Edition’ launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/04/2021 13:13:34

      Skoda has launched the Rapid 'Matte Edition' in the country with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

      Tata Punch is the new sub-Nexon B-SUV; Booking open from today

      Tata Punch is the new sub-Nexon B-SUV; Booking open from today

      By Desirazu Venkat10/04/2021 11:48:08

      Bookings open from today with the amount set at Rs 21000

      Mercedes-Benz India to introduce locally assembled S-Class on 7 October

      Mercedes-Benz India to introduce locally assembled S-Class on 7 October

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/03/2021 15:02:54

      The all-new S-Class will be rolled out from the brand's plant in India on 07 October 2021. Once launched as the CKD unit, the prices of the S-Class are likely to receive a significant price cut.

      Toyota retails 9,284 vehicles in September 2021

      Toyota retails 9,284 vehicles in September 2021

      By Jay Shah10/01/2021 16:36:45

      Toyota retails 9,284 vehicles in September 2021

      New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched in India on 10 November

      New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched in India on 10 November

      By Jay Shah10/01/2021 12:52:30

      New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched in India on 10 November

      Featured Cars

      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.29 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Audi New A3

      Audi New A3

      ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      ₹ 63.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Force Motors Gurkha

      Force Motors Gurkha

      ₹ 13.59 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 1.80 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 9.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars