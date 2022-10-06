Mahindra XUV300 Sportz India unveil tomorrow

Mahindra is all set to reveal the XUV300 Sportz in India tomorrow. Based on the on-sale XUV 300, it will feature a more powerful engine and a few subtle cosmetic changes. Notably, the SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Ahead of the debut, the pictures of the XUV300 Sportz have already leaked on the internet. Going by these leaked photos, the SUV can be seen in a new dual-tone paint job and red inserts on the gloss black grilles. However, it will carry forward the same exterior design as the XUV300. Inside, the XUV300 Sportz is likely to come with an all-black cabin and a handful of red inserts.

The upcoming SUV will be powered by a tuned-up version of the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor is expected to produce 128bhp and come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will rival the Hyundai Venue N Line.

Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 8.41 Lakh Onwards

