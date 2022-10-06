  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra XUV300 Sportz India unveil tomorrow

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 06 October 2022,16:48 PM IST

            Mahindra is all set to reveal the XUV300 Sportz in India tomorrow. Based on the on-sale XUV 300, it will feature a more powerful engine and a few subtle cosmetic changes. Notably, the SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

            Ahead of the debut, the pictures of the XUV300 Sportz have already leaked on the internet. Going by these leaked photos, the SUV can be seen in a new dual-tone paint job and red inserts on the gloss black grilles. However, it will carry forward the same exterior design as the XUV300. Inside, the XUV300 Sportz is likely to come with an all-black cabin and a handful of red inserts.

            The upcoming SUV will be powered by a tuned-up version of the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor is expected to produce 128bhp and come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will rival the Hyundai Venue N Line.

            Mahindra XUV300
            Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 8.41 Lakh Onwards
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Mahindra XUV300 | XUV300

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra XUV300 Sportz India unveil tomorrow

            Mahindra XUV300 Sportz India unveil tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/06/2022 16:48:51

            Mahindra XUV300 Sportz is likely to be available in four variants.

            Volkswagen India hikes prices of Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan

            Volkswagen India hikes prices of Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan

            By Jay Shah10/05/2022 12:37:13

            Volkswagen India hikes prices of Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan

            Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Camry get a price hike

            Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Camry get a price hike

            By Jay Shah10/04/2022 14:54:40

            Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Camry get a price hike

            Skoda Kushaq exports commence from India

            Skoda Kushaq exports commence from India

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/04/2022 10:01:46

            The Kushaq is the third MQB A0 IN-based and the first made-in-India Skoda to be exported from the country.

            Mahindra XUV300 Sportz unveil slated for 7 October

            Mahindra XUV300 Sportz unveil slated for 7 October

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/03/2022 17:57:35

            The XUV300 Sportz is likely to be available in four variants.

            Toyota commences deliveries of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota commences deliveries of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/02/2022 22:48:35

            The UB Hyryder is available in two different powertrain options.

            Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic now available in India Rs 1.55 crore

            Locally assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic now available in India Rs 1.55 crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/30/2022 14:41:21

            The Mercedes-Benz EQS580 is the first locally assembled EV from the German automaker

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Mahindra XUV300 Sportz

            Mahindra XUV300 Sportz

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Honda HR-V

            Honda HR-V

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 9.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars