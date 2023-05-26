Volkswagen inaugurates eight new touchpoints across India

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today announced the inauguration of eight new touchpoints in eight days. These touchpoints are located at Belagavi, Davanagere, and Vijayapura in Karnataka; Coimbatore and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu; Kodungallur in Kerala; and Mohali and Pathankot in Punjab. These touchpoints offer a combination of services such as sales, pre-owned cars, and after-sales service.

The sales touchpoints will showcase the Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan, along with offering multi-brand buying, selling, exchange, and upgrade through the pre-owned car business by Das WeltAuto. Simultaneously, the service touchpoints will cater to the maintenance and repair requirements of the customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “India’s rapid economic growth has created an appetite for premium vehicles in regions beyond the big cities. This development, in turn, is driving demand for our cars among an increasingly diverse customer base across the country. Our concerted push to expand our network will help us meet this demand and bring the brand’s portfolio of German-engineered products closer to more customers in India than ever before. At the same time, we understand that a well-rounded ownership experience is incomplete without robust after-sales services. Hence, our enduring commitment to providing our customers with an unparalleled level of convenience and satisfaction throughout their ownership journey will help us forge a long-lasting relationship with them. Through these new touchpoints, we look forward to welcoming more customers into the Volkswagen family and providing them with an unmatched ownership experience that is seamless, fulfilling, and truly exceptional.'

