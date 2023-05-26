Nissan Magnite Geza Edition launched in India at Rs. 7.39 lakh

Nissan India has launched a new special edition of its compact SUV, and it is called the Magnite Geza Edition. This new edition is available in one variant at a starting price of Rs.7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The carmaker commenced the booking of the same on 19 May for a token of Rs. 11,000.

The new edition brings Japanese theatre and musical-inspired themes to the Magnite SUV. It sits above the XV Executive variant and in terms of features, the model now boasts a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a JBL-sourced music system, wireless Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting, beige seat upholstery, a shark-fin antenna, and an improved reverse parking camera.

Under the hood, the Magnite Geza Edition is powered by a 1.0-litre, NA petrol engine producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. In terms of colour options, this new edition of Magnite can be had in five colours – Flare Garnet Red, Strom White, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, and Sandstone Black.

Nissan Magnite ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

