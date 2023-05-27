    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra five-door Thar to launch in 2024

            Sunday 28 May 2023,09:20 AM IST

            Mahindra India has released a statement confirming the launch timeline of its most anticipated model, the five-door Thar. The extended version of the Thar will be launched in India next year. The carmaker is currently working to increase its production capacity to meet the demands of the currently on-sale three-door Thar.

            At present, the production capacity of the Thar stands at 8,000 units every month. As per the new plan, Mahindra will ramp up its production to 10,000 units per month to clear out the order backlogs. Notably, currently, Thar has open bookings of 58,000 units.

            Under the hood, the current iteration is available with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine, and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. As for its drivetrain, the engine comes equipped with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes in RWD and 4WD configurations.

            Mahindra India has released a statement confirming the launch timeline of its most anticipated model, the five-door Thar. The extended version of the Thar will be launched in India next year. The carmaker is currently working to increase its production capacity to meet the demands of the currently on-sale three-door Thar.

