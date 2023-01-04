Volkswagen Group sells 1,01,270 units in 2022

SAVWIPL (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited) has sold a total of 1,01,270 units this year. The cumulative domestic and export sales stood at 1,34,67 units for the year 2022. The sales were up by 86 per cent Y-o-Y as compared to 2021. The group also introduced 20-plus model updates this year across its five brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini. Apart from this, Skoda’s Kushaq and Volkswagen’s Taigun scored a five-star in Global NCAP and are also the first cars from the respective brand to receive five stars for child occupant protection and adult occupant protection in Global NCAP.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director – Group Sales & Marketing, SAVWIPL, said, “The last twelve months have been quite rewarding. For VW and ŠKODA, 2022 saw us rolling out the complete INDIA 2.0 portfolio, with both brands clocking significant sales growth. Audi showcased solid performance in volume. Our Sports and Supersports car brands – Porsche and Lamborghini are scaling new heights, with an exciting portfolio of unique vehicles, thrilling experiences and exhilarated customers all over India. Our luxury EVs, the Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan achieved remarkable resonance in the market. We continue to work tirelessly to make our cars robust, safe and desirable. With over 40 active and passive safety features as standard and a host of cutting-edge technologies our cars offer the most advanced equipment to enhance the safety and driving experience of our customers.”

Volkswagen