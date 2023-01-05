Maruti Suzuki Nexa launches Black Edition

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the launch of the new Nexa Black Edition range of cars. All the Nexa models including the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara will be offered in a new exterior paint hue called Pearl Midnight Black along with the existing exterior paints.

The Nexa Black Edition will be offered only in Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ignis, all variants of the Ciaz, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of XL6, and Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of the Grand Vitara. Furthermore, the manufacturer is also offering a Limited Edition accessory package for the models, including an exterior body kit, interior styling kit, seat covers, garnish kit, and a lot more.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, 'As wecelebrate Maruti Suzuki’s 40th anniversary, we are excited to introduce the NEXA Black Edition range to also commemorate NEXA’s 7-year anniversary. The NEXA Black Edition vehicles perfectly embody the sophistication and exclusivity that our customers expect from NEXA. Additionally, customers can personalize their favourite NEXA vehicle from the Limited Edition Accessory packages to match their style. We look forward to see the NEXA Black Edition range of cars on the roads and joining in the celebrations of our milestone anniversary.'

