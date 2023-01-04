Hyundai Ioniq 5 to be launched in India on 11 January

- Prices of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be announced in the Auto Expo 2023

- The India-spec version of the model was unveiled last month

Last month, Hyundai unveiled the India-spec Ioniq 5 EV ahead of its launch at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, the Korean carmaker has confirmed that it will announce the prices of the model on 11 January, which is the first day of the biennial event.

Bookings of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are currently underway for an amount of Rs 1 lakh. The model will be offered in a single, fully loaded variant across three colours, namely Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, and Optic White.

Based on the E-GMP platform that also underpins the Kia EV6, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be priced lower than its sibling, courtesy of locally assembling the model in India. Powering the car will be a 72.6kWh battery pack that generates 214bhp and 350Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge.

In the features department, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will come equipped with a sliding centre console and glove box, ventilated front seats, two 12.3-inch screens – one unit each for the infotainment system and instrument console, V2L technology, BlueLink connectivity, flush-fitting door handles, all-LED lighting, and 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh Estimated Price

