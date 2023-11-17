    Recently Viewed
            Volkswagen cars attract discounts of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh in November 2023

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 17 November 2023,10:09 AM IST

            Volkswagen India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh across its entire range this month. The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and loyalty bonuses and are valid till 30 November, 2033.

            Starting with the entry-level models, the Virtus and Taigun currently attract offers of up to Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 1 Lakh, respectively.

            ModelOffersAmount
            TaigunExchange and loyalty bonusesRs. 60,000
            TaigunCash discountsRs. 40,000
            VirtusExchange and loyalty bonusesRs. 40,000
            VirtusCash discountsRs. 40,000

            Then, coming to the flagship model of the brand, the Tiguan which is available only in a top-spec Elegance trim is being offered with a maximum discount of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh. These benefits include cash offers of up to Rs. 75,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 75,000, corporate offers of up to Rs. 1 lakh, and special benefits of up to Rs. 84,000. Moreover, the automaker is also offering a four-year service package worth Rs. 86,000 with the purchase of the AWD SUV.

            Volkswagen Virtus
            Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.48 Lakh Onwards
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Tiguan | Volkswagen Tiguan | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus

