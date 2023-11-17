Volkswagen cars attract discounts of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh in November 2023

Volkswagen India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh across its entire range this month. The offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and loyalty bonuses and are valid till 30 November, 2033.

Starting with the entry-level models, the Virtus and Taigun currently attract offers of up to Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 1 Lakh, respectively.

Model Offers Amount Taigun Exchange and loyalty bonuses Rs. 60,000 Taigun Cash discounts Rs. 40,000 Virtus Exchange and loyalty bonuses Rs. 40,000 Virtus Cash discounts Rs. 40,000

Then, coming to the flagship model of the brand, the Tiguan which is available only in a top-spec Elegance trim is being offered with a maximum discount of up to Rs. 4.20 lakh. These benefits include cash offers of up to Rs. 75,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 75,000, corporate offers of up to Rs. 1 lakh, and special benefits of up to Rs. 84,000. Moreover, the automaker is also offering a four-year service package worth Rs. 86,000 with the purchase of the AWD SUV.

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.48 Lakh Onwards

Volkswagen | Tiguan | Volkswagen Tiguan | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus