Toyota Land Cruiser bookings halted in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor brought the flagship Land Cruiser SUV to India last year at a massive price tag of Rs. 2.10 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries commenced in early 2023 and now the automaker has announced that the bookings for the SUV have been halted.

As per the brand, the Land Cruiser received great demand and an overwhelming customer response. Hence, the automaker had to stop taking orders without any date to recommence the bookings in India. Toyota will officially announce once it starts accepting orders for the SUV again.

Mechanically, the Toyota LC300 is equipped with a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission unit. This powerhouse is tuned to produce 305bhp and 700Nm of peak torque.

In other news, the Toyota Fortuner and the Innova Hycross are currently on sale in India with a waiting period of up to three months and 15 months, respectively.

