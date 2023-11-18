    Recently Viewed
            No sunroof for next-gen India-bound Renault Duster?

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Saturday 18 November 2023,10:23 AM IST

            There will be a new Renault Duster later this year and it is expected to come to India in early 2025. It will be Renault’s re-entry into the very competitive D-segment where it will take on cars like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. We saw the car via spy shots and leaked patent images and now a new photo has revealed that the Duster may not get a sunroof.

            Renault New Duster Sunroof/Moonroof

            The lack of sunroof may not be a demand in global markets but the segment where the Duster and its Nissan sibling will arrive next year has the roof option as a major demand. It’s such a demand that now the expected standard is a connected car-enabled dual pane roof with multi-language command support. This is something offered by almost all of the Duster’s rivals in one combination or another.

            Given how important this car is for the French/Japanese automaker, we expect a sunroof option to be present for India when the car is launched locally. The Renault Duster is expected to lead the charge for the Renault-Nissan’s D-segment revival where it will launch two-row and three-row vehicles along with a lower-segment EV.

            Renault New Duster
            Renault New Duster ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            This Renault Duster will be launched in India in 2025 with petrol power and automatic transmission options

