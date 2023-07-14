2023 Kia Seltos bookings open at Rs. 25,000

Bookings open

Kia has opened bookings for the new Seltos at Rs. 25,000 with a launch scheduled to take place later this year. It was officially unveiled on July 4 and is available in the HT Line, GT Line and the top-spec X-Line trim levels across three engine options. Existing Kia Seltos owners will get priority till 12.00am of 15 July via the K-code delivery system.

Kia Seltos design updates

On the outside, the Kia Seltos gets a revised face, design for the alloy wheels and new tail lamps. Inside, Kia has updated the dashboard with dual digital displays and new colour schemes. There are no changes to the dimensions both inside and outside.

Kia Seltos feature list

Over the feature list of the pre-facelift car, the updated Kia Seltos gets a new infotainment system, new full HD instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control system and level-2 ADAS. Kia has also added new colour schemes including dual-tone schemes.

Kia Seltos engine options

The updated Kia Seltos is being offered with three 1.5-litre engine options. The entry-level is a standard petrol while the higher spec models get a 1.5 GDi turbo petrol. The diesel on offer is also a 1.5-litre unit. All engines get two-pedal and three pedal transmission options with FWD only for the Indian market.

Kia Seltos rivals and pricing

The updated Kia Seltos rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. We expect a pricing of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh.

