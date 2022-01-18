  • Type your location
      Upcoming car launches in India in January 2022

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 18 January 2022,18:32 PM IST

      With the start of the new year, many automakers are preparing to launch new cars in India. Skoda, Toyota, Maruti Suzuki and Tata have already launched new vehicles in the market. Now, more brands will join these carmakers with their new cars. Let us find out more about the upcoming launches.

      Audi Q7 Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

      Tata CNG cars

      Tata will be introducing its first set of CNG cars on 19 January 2022 which are likely to be the Tiago and Tigor. In fact, the CNG prototypes of these two models were spotted numerous times last year. Besides this, a CNG fuel tank will be linked to a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that powers both the Tiago and Tigor. The vehicles could be available in a couple of variants.

      Audi Q7 Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux is a pick-up truck available in many international markets. Now, the Japanese carmaker is bringing it to India for the first time. More precisely, Toyota will be launching the Hilux in the country on 20 January 2022. The India-bound eighth-generation Hilux is likely to come with a 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to either a manual or automatic transmission. Not to forget, Toyota will offer a 4x4 system too.

      Audi Q7 Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

      Audi Q7

      Another German luxury carmaker, Audi, may launch the new Q7 in India this month. The company started assembling the SUV at its plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra in December 2021. Additionally, Audi also opened bookings for the Q7 a few days ago. Meanwhile, the India-spec Q7 will be available in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology and will come powered by a 3.0-litre, turbo, V6 petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

      Audi Q7 Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

      BMW X3 facelift

      BMW is expected to launch the X3 facelift in the country this week. In fact, the brand has already opened pre-bookings for the SUV and is offering 20-inch M Sport alloy wheels worth Rs 2 lakh to customers pre-booking the new X3. Meanwhile, the new X3 will be offered in a choice of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition, it will also get the xDrive all-wheel-drive.

