      Maruti Suzuki launches all-new CNG-powered Celerio in India at Rs 6.58 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 17 January 2022,16:55 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Celerio CNG in India at Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a single VXi variant, the Celerio comes with a factory-fitted 60 litre CNG fuel tank that returns a claimed 30.60km per kg mileage. Meanwhile, the new-generation Celerio was launched in the country in November 2021.

      The Celerio CNG retains the same design as the standard Celerio. It features halogen headlamps and rear lamps, electronically adjustable side-view mirrors, an anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution and rear parking sensors. On the inside, the cabin gets dual airbags, a central locking system, front and rear power windows, air conditioning and suchlike.

      This Celerio comes powered by a 999cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. However, when using it with the CNG fuel, the engine makes 56bhp and 82Nm. That said, this motor is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Besides this, Celerio claims to provide a mileage of 30.60km per kg. Apart from that, this Celerio S-CNG model gets “dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units)” for optimum performance, better fuel efficiency and engine durability, says Maruti Suzuki.

      On the launch occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of 8 green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles. Owning a factory fitted S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India, that our customers find very comforting. With green mobility in focus, we have witnessed 22% CAGR increase in our CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly, and safe CNG mobility solutions.”

      He added, “The launch of All-New Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India. Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed over 30% of total sales. The All-New Celerio S-CNG with new 3D organic sculpted design, energetic and spacious cabin, and S-CNG technology will offer customers an affordable, safe, and high-performance green vehicle. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All-New Celerio S-CNG’s stellar fuel-efficiency.”

      Maruti Suzuki launches all-new CNG-powered Celerio in India at Rs 6.58 lakh

      All Popular Cars