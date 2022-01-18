  • Type your location
      Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG to be launched in India tomorrow

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Tuesday 18 January 2022,18:21 PM IST

      CNG powered versions of the Tata Tiago and Tigor will be launched in India tomorrow. They are new additions to the range and are expected to be offered across four variants for the Tiago and two versions for the Tigor. 

      The engine in question is Tata’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 85bhp/113Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. We expect the CNG versions to be down on power and only be offered with the five-speed manual. 

      The car has already been spotted at dealer yard in the XZ guise and has all the features present in the XZ trim level of the standard car. There are no exterior changes apart from the i-CNG badging at the rear. 

      The Tata Tiago CNG when launched will be a rival for the likes of the Celerio and Wagon-R CNG while the Tigor CNG will be the first car in its class and price bracket to get the CNG option. We expect a price increase (over the standard petrol) in the range of Rs 30000 to Rs 50000 depending on the variant.   

      Tata Tiago
      Tata Tiago ₹ 5.00 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Tiago | Tata Tiago | Tigor | Tata Tigor

      Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG to be launched in India tomorrow

      Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG to be launched in India tomorrow

      By Desirazu Venkat01/18/2022 18:21:53

