Toyota withdraws the Yaris from the Indian market

Japanese carmaker Toyota has announced that it is putting a stop to the Yaris sedan in India from 27 September 2021. Although the Yaris has been discontinued, Toyota has declared service support to the existing Yaris customers at its dealerships across the country for the next ten years. Moreover, Toyota has promised to provide genuine parts of the sedan as well.

Along with this announcement, Toyota also stated that it is preparing to launch a few new models in the Indian market in 2022. One of the new Toyota models is likely to be a new sedan based on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz that will also serve as a replacement for the Yaris. In fact, Ciaz’s sibling is said to be being developed by Toyota. And this strategy is likely to follow suit with the Glanza and Urban Cruiser.

In the announcement statement, Toyota says, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces the discontinuation of Yaris in India with effect from 27th Sep 2021. This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings.” It further stated, “We thank all our customers for their support and placing their trust in the brand. We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022.”

