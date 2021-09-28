Please Tell Us Your City

      Jaguar I-Pace Black bookings open in India

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 29 September 2021,09:52 AM IST

      A few months back, JaguarLand Rover India launched its first electric vehicle in India in the form of the I-Pace. The carmaker has now opened bookings for a special edition of the SUV – the I-Pace Black. While the battery and power output remains unchanged, the Black gets visual enhancements inside out with added features that were otherwise offered as an option on the existing variants. 

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      As the name suggests, the electric SUV benefits from Black Pack that gets gloss black treatment on and around the front grille, ORVMs, side window surrounds, and rear badges. Also fitted as standard is a panoramic sunroof and the 19-inch alloy wheels with a black finish. The exterior colour options on the I-Pace Black are Aruba and Farallon Pearl. 

      Dashboard

      Inside, the cabin of the I-Pace is equipped with Ebony leather sports seats, gloss black trim finishers, and a matching Ebony headliner. Besides this, the I-Pace continues with a feature-rich cabin. These include matrix LED headlamps, a 12-inch digital driver’s display, adaptive cruise control, four-zone climate control, an air purifier, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, and an electric parking brake. 

      Left Side View

      The I-Pace draws its power from a 90kWh battery pack through two electric motors generating a combined power output of 394bhp and 696Nm of peak torque. The charging options include a 7.4kW AC wall-mounted charger and an 11kW AC charger. A single full charge is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres. We have driven the Jaguar I-Pace and you can read our first-drive review here.

      We expect the I-Pace Black to be priced a few lakh more over the standard version. Currently, the I-Pace can be had in three variants – S, SE, and HSE with prices starting at Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom). The I-Pace Black will continue to rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Audi e-tron in the luxury EV segment. 

      Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The I-PACE Black enhances the appeal of this multi award winning Battery Electric Vehicle, making it even more distinctive and desirable.”

