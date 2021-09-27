2021 Force Gurkha launched; Priced at Rs 13.59 lakh

Force Motors has launched the brand-new Gurkha in the country. The off-road-oriented SUV comes with a single trim that is priced at Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the all-new Gurkha is available in five distinctive paint alternatives.

The carmaker has completely overhauled the Gurkha and as a result, this SUV is now bigger than its predecessor. It measures 4,116mm in length, 2,075mm in height, 1,812mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400mm.

Besides that, the Gurkha gets LED headlights with circular LED DRLs whereas the turn signals are located on the hood which is inspired by the legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Moreover, it also gets a chunky body cladding on the lowermost parts of the vehicle. As a piece of standard equipment, the Gurkha gets 16-inch steel wheels and has a 700mm water wading capacity.

On the inside, it has an all-black interior while its fascia features a seven-inch infotainment system for the first time. With the four separate seats for each passenger, Force Motors has also retained some extra space for luggage. Other features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front power windows and an adjustable steering wheel (tilt and telescopic).

The all-new Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre in-line four-cylinder diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This motor produces 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the brand offers four-wheel drive as standard.

