Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now dearer by up to Rs. 60,000

Toyota India has revised the prices of its popular mid-size SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The SUV is now expensive by up to Rs. 60,000 in the country. It is offered in four variants and three powertrain options, including petrol, hybrid, and CNG.

With the latest price hike, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder now costs between Rs. 10.73 lakh to Rs. 19.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The base and top variants of the model are now costlier by Rs. 25,000. On the other hand, the S Hybrid variant has received a massive increment of Rs. 60,000 on its ex-showroom price.

Under the hood, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with the option of mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid motors. Additionally, the same engine also comes bundled with a CNG kit, giving customers multiple powertrain options.

