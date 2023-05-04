Citroen C3 Turbo relaunched; prices in India start at Rs. 8.28 lakh

After discontinuing the C3 turbo variants last month, Citroen has now updated the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. The update also marks the entry of the Shine variant in the turbo range.

At the heart of the Citroen C3 Turbo is a 1.2-litre PureTech 110 Turbo engine that develops an output of 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. This motor is paired only with a six-speed manual transmission, with a claimed mileage of 19.3kmpl.

The C3 Turbo is now available in the Shine variant, where it gets additional features in the form of ESP, hill-hold control, TPMS, auto engine start-stop function, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a reverse parking camera, day/night IRVM, fog lights, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the My Citroen Connect app with 35 smart connectivity features.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Citroen C3 Turbo (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

C3 Turbo Feel dual-tone: Rs. 8.28 lakh

C3 Turbo Feel dual-tone vibe pack: Rs. 8.43 lakh

C3 Turbo Shine dual-tone: Rs. 8.80 lakh

C3 Turbo Shine dual-tone: Rs. 8.92 lakh

