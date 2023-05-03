Tata Altroz CNG brochure leaked; sunroof coming in three variants

Tata Motors is all set to introduce the CNG version of the Altroz premium hatchback in the coming weeks. Ahead of its price announcement, the brochure of the model has been leaked on the web, revealing crucial details and specifications. Bookings of the Altroz i-CNG are open for Rs. 21,000.

According to the leaked brochure, the Tata Altroz i-CNG will be available in six variants, namely XXE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S). Powering the model will be a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The output in petrol mode is rated at 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the CNG tune stands at 76bhp and 97Nm of torque.

In terms of features, the new Altroz CNG will come equipped with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, iRA connected car technology, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, wireless charger, an air purifier, leatherette seats, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and automatic climate control. Also up for offer will be a voice-assisted sunroof in the XM+(S), XZ+(S), and XZ+ O (S) variants.

