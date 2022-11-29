  • location
            Toyota to bring back Innova Crysta diesel

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Monday 28 November 2022,11:48 AM IST

            Toyota has confirmed that it will re-introduce the Innova Crysta diesel in India. It will go on sale alongside the recently unveiled Innova Hycross, which is likely to be launched in the country in January 2023. Notably, the brand had closed its order books for the Innova Crysta diesel in August 2022.

            The Innova Crysta was powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission. It produced 148bhp and 343Nm of torque.

            In other news, the brand recently unveiled the new generation Innova, called the Innova Hycross. The highlight of this MPV is the new 2.0-litre petrol engine and strong-hybrid system paired with e-CVT automatic transmission. However, the entry-level variants will get a non-hybrid version of the same 2.0-litre petrol unit mated to a CVT.

            The Innova Hycross uses a new TNGA monocoque platform and front-wheel drive architecture. It also comes with Toyota Safety Sense (a suite of advanced driver assistance systems), Toyota i-Connect, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, a dual-screen setup for the rear seat passengers, dual-zone temperature control (front and rear), LED headlights, six airbags, and electric parking brake. 

            Toyota Innova Hycross ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            Toyota | Innova Crysta | Toyota Innova Crysta | Innova Hycross | Toyota Innova Hycross

