Tata Tiago EV accumulates over 20,000 bookings

Back in September Tata Motors launched the most affordable electric vehicle in the country, the Tiago EV, at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This time around, the Tiago EV has surpassed the 20,000 bookings milestone, with the deliveries expected to begin in January 2023. The electric hatchback currently attracts a waiting period of up to four months.

Mechanically, the Tata Tiago EV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor which is available in two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The 19.2kWh battery pack delivers a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 250km. On the other hand, the 24kWh battery pack offers an estimated MIDC range of 315 km. With this, the Tata Tiago EV produces 74bhp and 114Nm, and it is capable of sprinting from zero to 60kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

The Tata Tiago EV is available in four variant options, such as XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux. The feature list includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-mode regen, cruise control, City and Sport drive modes, and a reverse parking camera.

Tata Tiago EV ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

