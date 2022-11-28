Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift test mule spotted in India

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a popular name in the hatchback segment in India. The vehicle was introduced in 2019 and is due for a facelift. This time around, a partially camouflaged test mule of the updated model was spotted in Chennai.

For freshness, the updated model is expected to feature a redesigned grille and tweaked boomerang DRLs. As for the sides, the hatchback will retain its traditional design elements. That said, depending on the variant the updated model will offer redesigned wheel caps and alloy wheels to distinguish it from its predecessor. The one seen in the images appears to be a lower-spec model with black door handles and wheel caps. As for the rear, the Grand i10 Nios facelift is likely to get redesigned brake lights, a tweaked bumper, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

As for the interior, the updated Grand i10 Nios will get revised upholstery, a new instrument cluster, and the latest touchscreen infotainment system. Mechanically, the upcoming Grand i10 Nios is expected to continue being powered by the existing 1.2-litre petrol, CNG, and diesel engine options.

More details about the updated Grand i10 Nios will be known in the days to come.

Image Source - RL

