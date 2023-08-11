Toyota Rumion MPV showcased; to be launched soon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revealed the Rumion MPV for the Indian market, with its launch scheduled for the festive season. Available in three trims across three powertrain options, the Rumion is the fourth offering from the Maruti-Toyota partnership after the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Hyryder, and the Invicto.

Upfront, the Rumion differentiates itself from the Ertiga with a freshly designed front grille that is inspired by the Innova Hycross. The front bumper is tweaked too, and the fog lamp housing along with the lower air dam are also different from the Ertiga. Customers can choose the Rumion from five exterior hues, namely Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Cafe White, and Enticing Silver.

On the inside, the dashboard of the MPV comes wrapped in a dual-tone beige and black theme, automatic climate control, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Apart from this, it also gets second-row roof-mounted AC vents, steering-mounted controls for audio and calling, and Toyota I-connect with 55 plus features.

Under the hood, the Rumion will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is tuned to produce 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque and will come mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. Also on offer is a CNG variant that produces 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and comes solely mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Rumion ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh Estimated Price

