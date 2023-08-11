    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Rumion MPV showcased; to be launched soon

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Friday 11 August 2023,12:02 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revealed the Rumion MPV for the Indian market, with its launch scheduled for the festive season. Available in three trims across three powertrain options, the Rumion is the fourth offering from the Maruti-Toyota partnership after the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Hyryder, and the Invicto

            Toyota Rumion Grille

            Upfront, the Rumion differentiates itself from the Ertiga with a freshly designed front grille that is inspired by the Innova Hycross. The front bumper is tweaked too, and the fog lamp housing along with the lower air dam are also different from the Ertiga. Customers can choose the Rumion from five exterior hues, namely Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Cafe White, and Enticing Silver.

            Toyota Rumion Front Row Seats

            On the inside, the dashboard of the MPV comes wrapped in a dual-tone beige and black theme, automatic climate control, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Apart from this, it also gets second-row roof-mounted AC vents, steering-mounted controls for audio and calling, and Toyota I-connect with 55 plus features.

            Under the hood, the Rumion will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is tuned to produce 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque and will come mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. Also on offer is a CNG variant that produces 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and comes solely mated to a five-speed manual transmission. 

            Toyota Rumion
            Toyota Rumion ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh Estimated Price
            Toyota | Rumion | Toyota Rumion

            Tata Punch and Altroz CNG mileage revealed

            Tata Punch and Altroz CNG mileage revealed

            By Aditya Nadkarni08/11/2023 15:03:14

            The Altroz CNG was launched in May and the Punch CNG was launched last week. The brand has now revealed the fuel efficiency details of the models.

            Mini Cooper SE Charged Edition launched; priced at Rs. 55 lakh

            Mini Cooper SE Charged Edition launched; priced at Rs. 55 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar08/11/2023 14:08:49

            Mini India has launched the Charged Edition of the Cooper SE in the country at a price tag of Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited-edition model of the electric hatchback will be brought into the country via the CBU route and will be limited to only 20 units.

            Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open ahead of launch

            Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open ahead of launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni08/11/2023 10:11:56

            Audi India has commenced bookings for the Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron for Rs. 5 lakh.

            Mahindra XUV300 range gets two new variants; prices start at Rs. 7.99 lakh

            Mahindra XUV300 range gets two new variants; prices start at Rs. 7.99 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni08/10/2023 22:34:25

            Mahindra has introduced two new variants in the XUV300 lineup, with prices in India starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Hyundai Exter crosses 50,000 bookings

            Hyundai Exter crosses 50,000 bookings

            By Pawan Mudaliar08/10/2023 11:10:13

            Hyundai has announced that its newly launched SUV, the Exter, has crossed the milestone of 50,000 bookings since their commencement on 8 May, 2023

            New Mercedes-Benz GLC launched in India at Rs. 73.50 lakh

            New Mercedes-Benz GLC launched in India at Rs. 73.50 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni08/09/2023 13:10:24

            The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is available in two variants: 300 4 Matic and 220d 4 Matic.

