Mini Cooper SE Charged Edition launched; priced at Rs. 55 lakh

Mini India has launched the Charged Edition of the Cooper SE in the country at a price tag of Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited-edition model of the electric hatchback will be brought into the country via the CBU route and will be limited to only 20 units. Potential buyers can book the Charged Edition of the Cooper SE exclusively through the online store.

The exterior highlights of the Cooper SE Charged Edition include Chili Red exterior hue with white finish for the roof, wing mirrors, handles, logos, and light surrounds. It also comes with 17-inch power-spoke alloy wheels with yellow inserts and an S logo finished in yellow on the front grille.

Meanwhile, the interior comes finished in Carbon Black leather upholstery with Nappa leather inserts all around, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof. One can also see yellow accents on the start/stop toggle switch, gear level, and special-edition badging on the door sills.

Propelling the Cooper SE Charger Edition is a 32.6kWh battery pack that helps the motor to generate 184bhp and 270Nm of torque with a claimed range of up to 270km on a single, fully charged battery. The electric hatchback can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 7.3 seconds.

