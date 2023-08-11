Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open ahead of launch

Audi India has commenced bookings for the Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron for Rs. 5 lakh. The new models were unveiled in India last month and will go on sale in the country on 18 August.

Powering the Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback and the Q8 e-tron is a 114kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors. They generate a combined output of 408bhp and 664Nm of torque. The EV, which has a range of 600km (WLTP cycle), can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds.

Feature highlights of the 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron range include matrix LED headlamps, the signature single-frame grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, four-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, comfort seats, seven drive modes, adaptive air suspension, and eight airbags.

In terms of colours, the new Audi Q8 e-tron range will be available in nine options - Madeira Brown, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Siam Beige, and Manhattan Grey. The interior themes include Okapi Brown, Pearl Beige, and Black.

Audi Q8 e-tron ₹ 1.10 - 1.40 Crore Estimated Price

