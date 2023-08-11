Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron bookings open ahead of launch

Audi India has commenced bookings for the Q8 e-tron and the Q8 Sportback e-tron for Rs. 5 lakh. The new models were unveiled in India last month and will go on sale in the country on 18 August.
Powering the Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback and the Q8 e-tron is a 114kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors. They generate a combined output of 408bhp and 664Nm of torque. The EV, which has a range of 600km (WLTP cycle), can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds.
Feature highlights of the 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron range include matrix LED headlamps, the signature single-frame grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, four-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, comfort seats, seven drive modes, adaptive air suspension, and eight airbags.
In terms of colours, the new Audi Q8 e-tron range will be available in nine options - Madeira Brown, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Siam Beige, and Manhattan Grey. The interior themes include Okapi Brown, Pearl Beige, and Black.