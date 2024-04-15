    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) variant launched in India at Rs. 20.99 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 15 April 2024,15:49 PM IST

            Toyota India has launched a new GX (O) variant in the Hycross lineup. It is positioned above the GX trim, is available with seven and eight-seat layouts, and costs Rs. 78,000 more than the base GX variant.

            For the extra dough, the new variant is equipped with LED fog lamps, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear defogger. Inside, the Hycross GX (O) comes loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree monitor.

            It also gets a Chestnut colour-themed interior, sun blinds for the rear windows, and soft-touch materials on door pads and the dashboard.

            It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 173bhp and 209Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT unit with a claimed mileage of 16.13kmpl.

